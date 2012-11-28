EU commission foresees two treaty changes to reach full integration

The EU commission Wednesday published its vision for a "genuine" economic and monetary union (EMU) under which national budgets could be vetoed and a central European budget would allow transfers for troubled countries.

The process would require two rounds of treaty change – one within the next five years and another more profound exercise in the longer-term.

The 52-page blueprints emphasises the need for the eurozone to be able to "integrate quicker and deeper" than the rest of ...