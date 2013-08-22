UN ignores EU calls for Syria inspections

A late night meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday (21 August) failed to say weapons inspectors should get access to investigate claims of a mass-scale chemical attack in Syria.

The council's statement, read out by the acting chairman, Argentinian diplomat Maria Cristina Perceval, said only: "There is a strong concern among council members about the allegations and a general sense that there must be clarity on what happened, and that the situation has to be followed carefully...