Ad
euobserver
Markets are not convinced Europe can cope with the debt crisis (Photo: Ahmad Nawawi)

World markets plunge amid worsening euro-crisis

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Stock markets plunged on Thursday (4 August) to levels last seen in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, amid worsening concerns about the US economy and Europe's capacity to overcome their debt problems.

Wall Street recorded its worst day since December 2008, with the Dow Jones index closing down by 4.3 percent. Markets in London, Frankfurt and Milan fell by 3 to 5 percent.

The drops came after the European Central Bank started buying government bonds from Portugal and Ire...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Markets are not convinced Europe can cope with the debt crisis (Photo: Ahmad Nawawi)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections