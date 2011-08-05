World markets plunge amid worsening euro-crisis

Stock markets plunged on Thursday (4 August) to levels last seen in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, amid worsening concerns about the US economy and Europe's capacity to overcome their debt problems.

Wall Street recorded its worst day since December 2008, with the Dow Jones index closing down by 4.3 percent. Markets in London, Frankfurt and Milan fell by 3 to 5 percent.

The drops came after the European Central Bank started buying government bonds from Portugal and Ire...