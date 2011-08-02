EU 'astonished' at soaring costs for Italy and Spain

Spain and Italy's record borrowing costs are 'astonishing' after a eurozone deal reached less than two weeks ago, EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Tuesday (2 August).

Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds dropped in value, while German bunds rose on Tuesday, pushing the difference in costs (yields) to 381 and 397 points, respectively - a record high since the euro was introduced 12 years ago.

The valuations reflect persisting market concerns that the eurozone crisis is f...