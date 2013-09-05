Ad
euobserver
Paris skyline: French opposition MPs want a vote before military action, but the President is not obliged to call one (Photo: Lisa Kline1)

France on Syria: We are not being led by US

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has denied that France is being led by the US on military action in Syria.

Speaking at a debate in the French parliament on Wednesday (4 September), the centre-left PM said the French republic is not "tagging along" behind the US.

He noted: "We're not simply following … We're ready to take this decision to stop [alleged chemical weapons use]. We can't do it alone. We've wanted an international coalition from the start, not just militarily b...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Author Bio

