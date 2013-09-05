France on Syria: We are not being led by US

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has denied that France is being led by the US on military action in Syria.

Speaking at a debate in the French parliament on Wednesday (4 September), the centre-left PM said the French republic is not "tagging along" behind the US.

He noted: "We're not simply following … We're ready to take this decision to stop [alleged chemical weapons use]. We can't do it alone. We've wanted an international coalition from the start, not just militarily b...