MEPs will grill senior EU officials on the upcoming EU summit, Ukraine, and what to do about US plans to subsidise green technology (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Pre-Xmas EU summit push on This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

This week will see a pre-Christmas push in the EU bubble in both Brussels and Strasbourg, as officials need to hammer out last-minute deals on a price-cap, Russia sanctions, Ukraine aid, Hungary's funding — to name just a few of the hot-button topics.

EU leaders meet on Thursday (15 December) in Brussels with an intense schedule on Russia, economy, and possible internal tensions created by the increasing use of vetoes by Hungary's pri...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

