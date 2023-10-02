Ad
Dutch ex-minister and former Shell official turned would-be EU climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra has in the past aligned closely with fossil-fuel interests, critics say (Photo: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken)

Hoekstra faces tough questioning to be EU Green chief

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Incoming EU climate commissioner-designate Wopke Hoekstra is set to face tough questions from MEPs on Monday evening (2 October).

Members of the environmental committee will have three hours to grill the Netherlands' Hoekstra, who was nominated to replace Frans Timmermans as climate commissioner in August.

"We are very sceptical. We do not see that an EPP guy can become a climate commissioner," Greens MEP Michael Bloss said at a press conference on Monday.

The EPP, of whi...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

