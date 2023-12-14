MEPs call for EU-wide recognition of same-sex parents

The European Parliament wants more rights for same-sex parents and their children, but hard-right MEPs heavily criticised this idea.
On Thursday (14 December), MEPs adopted a report for an EU-wide recognition of parents in same-sex couples across the 27-nations bloc.
EU lawmakers have called member states to recognise the parenthood of same-sex coup...
Marion Bergermann is a Brussels-based journalist covering EU politics.
