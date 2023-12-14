Ad
euobserver
The proposal backed by the parliament would strengthen their rights but it would not solve all problems for same-sex parents (Photo: London Scout)

MEPs call for EU-wide recognition of same-sex parents

EU Political
Health & Society
by Marion Bergermann, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament wants more rights for same-sex parents and their children, but hard-right MEPs heavily criticised this idea.

On Thursday (14 December), MEPs adopted a report for an EU-wide recognition of parents in same-sex couples across the 27-nations bloc.

EU lawmakers have called member states to recognise the parenthood of same-sex coup...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Marion Bergermann is a Brussels-based journalist covering EU politics.

Related articles

'Rainbow families' not recognised across half of EU
Far right in Italy and Spain target rainbow families and flags
Rainbow flag protesters charged by Polish police
The proposal backed by the parliament would strengthen their rights but it would not solve all problems for same-sex parents (Photo: London Scout)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Marion Bergermann is a Brussels-based journalist covering EU politics.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections