Ad
euobserver
The extent to which Uber will go to avoid playing by the rules is unprecedented in the Netherlands (Photo: Paul Hanaoka)

My experience trying to negotiate with Uber

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Amrit Sewgobind, Amsterdam,

After working with people in unusual employment situations for a decade, I thought I had seen it all as a union organiser. Then I began dealing with Uber.

The extent to which Uber will go to avoid playing by the rules is unprecedented in the Netherlands.

When Uber arrived in around 2012, the majority of taxi drivers in large cities were self-employed — genuinely self-employed. They could set their own tariffs and decide what the most efficient route is and who was welcome in thei...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Amrit Sewgobind, is the representative for gig workers at the Netherlands Trade Union Confederation (FNV), the largest Dutch trade union, with 1.1m members.

Related articles

Brussels unveils rules for Uber, Deliveroo, and other gig workers
EU Commission to probe Kroes' Uber lobbying
Open Letter: Uber must recognise its workers
Digital platforms — the 'uber-isation' of care for the elderly
The extent to which Uber will go to avoid playing by the rules is unprecedented in the Netherlands (Photo: Paul Hanaoka)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Amrit Sewgobind, is the representative for gig workers at the Netherlands Trade Union Confederation (FNV), the largest Dutch trade union, with 1.1m members.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections