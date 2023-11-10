Negotiators finally clinch deal on landmark nature restoration law

MEPs and EU member states on Thursday night (9 November) clinched a deal on the Nature Restoration Law — one of the most controversial initiatives of the EU's green agenda.
Earlier this year, the draft law faced relentless opposition from lobby groups, various member states and parliamentary opposition spearheaded by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).
"First time in 70 years that we have a common restoration pol...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.