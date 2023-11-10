S&D urges EU plan to address housing crisis for young people

The right to affordable housing was raised by many of the young MEPs in our EUobserver project 'Young & MEP'
This weekend the Socialist & Democrats (S&D) are in Málaga preparing our progressive manifesto for the European elections next year. As we arrived, we were met with a cry for help from the local youth, frustrated with the housing crisis sweeping over Spain and all over Europe.
They are both angry and frustrated, there...
Iratxe García Pérez is president of the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament.
