Russia: Europe's €13bn 'critical metals' sanctions blindspot

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the 27 EU countries have adopted 11 sanction packages, targeting all kinds of raw materials such as oil, coal, steel and timber.

But raw materials that the EU considers "critical" or "strategic" — 34 in total — still flow freely from Russia to Europe in vast quantities, providing crucial funds to state enterprises and oligarch-owned businesses.

While some of its western allies have targeted Russia's mining sector — the UK recen...