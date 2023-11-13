'Foreign talent' and child-abuse bill vote in focus This WEEK

EU minister for foreign affairs will gather in Brussels on Monday (13 November) to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Gaza war — amid shy calls for a ceasefire and sanctions against Israel.
They will also have an exchange of views about the ongoing aggression of Russia in Ukraine, and the current situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
After the meeting, the ministers of the EU-27 will meet the six foreign ministers ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
