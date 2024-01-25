Ad
euobserver
A recent survey suggested ECB employees did not like Christine Lagarde very much (Photo: European Central Bank)

EUobserved

Are ECB economists a 'tribe' or 'violinists'?

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

This week, the former deputy governor of the Irish Central Bank, Stefan Gerlach, compared economists at the European Central Bank to violinists.

He did this in response to a widely remarked-upon comment by ECB president Christine Lagarde, who — when speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last weekend — compared economists with a "tribal clique."

This was followed by an internal ECB survey that suggested her own employees did not like Lagarde very much, which then descende...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyEUobserved

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

What are political implications of the ECB monetary austerity?
'Green' banks lend most to polluters, reveals ECB
Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?
A recent survey suggested ECB employees did not like Christine Lagarde very much (Photo: European Central Bank)

Tags

Green EconomyEUobserved

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections