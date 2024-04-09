EU losing China tech-race, as Beijing prepares to host German CEOs

China's clean-tech hegemony posed a threat to Western security, the EU's anti-trust tsar has warned — in a dig at Germany.
Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, spoke out on China at Princeton University in the United States on Tuesday (9 April).
She announced a new probe into suspected Chinese state aid to get wind-turbine contracts in Bulgaria, France, Greece, Romania, and Spain.
But she said wind turbines were just part of a wider Chinese strategy to dri...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
