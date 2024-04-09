EU losing China tech-race, as Beijing prepares to host German CEOs

China's clean-tech hegemony posed a threat to Western security, the EU's anti-trust tsar has warned — in a dig at Germany.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, spoke out on China at Princeton University in the United States on Tuesday (9 April).

She announced a new probe into suspected Chinese state aid to get wind-turbine contracts in Bulgaria, France, Greece, Romania, and Spain.

But she said wind turbines were just part of a wider Chinese strategy to dri...