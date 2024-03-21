Ad
Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Israel was in 'flagrant breach' of its EU association agreement (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU summit risks failing Gaza once again, Ireland warns

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Austrians and Czechs might block an EU statement calling for an Israeli ceasefire, Ireland has warned, as leaders met in Brussels amid starvation in Gaza.

"Austria and the Czech Republic are currently hold-outs. I think they're warming to it, but we'll have to convince them," said Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar, while arriving at the EU summit on Thursday (21 March).

The draft summit communiqué was to call for a humanitarian pause in fighting, leading to a sustainable ceasefire...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



