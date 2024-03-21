EU summit risks failing Gaza once again, Ireland warns

The Austrians and Czechs might block an EU statement calling for an Israeli ceasefire, Ireland has warned, as leaders met in Brussels amid starvation in Gaza.

"Austria and the Czech Republic are currently hold-outs. I think they're warming to it, but we'll have to convince them," said Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar, while arriving at the EU summit on Thursday (21 March).

The draft summit communiqué was to call for a humanitarian pause in fighting, leading to a sustainable ceasefire...