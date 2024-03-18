Potential legal avenues to prosecute Navalny's killers

One month on from the death of Alexei Navalny and we are still no closer to justice. Vladimir Putin's political opponent died in an Arctic Circle penal colony after 37 months of unlawful detention on trumped up charges. Following weeks of stalling and a process shrouded in opacity, the immediate cause of death is still unclear, but let there be no doubt: the responsibility for his unlawful death falls squarely at the feet of the Russian authorities.



They subjected him to an attempted ki...