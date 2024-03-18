Ad
Alexei Nalany, here pictured in 2013 — before his poisoning with Novichok, followed by a 19-year sentence to an Arctic penal colony, where he died in unknown circumstances one year ago (Photo: Person Behind the Scenes)

Potential legal avenues to prosecute Navalny's killers

by Agnes Callamard, London,

One month on from the death of Alexei Navalny and we are still no closer to justice. Vladimir Putin's political opponent died in an Arctic Circle penal colony after 37 months of unlawful detention on trumped up charges. Following weeks of stalling and a process shrouded in opacity, the immediate cause of death is still unclear, but let there be no doubt: the responsibility for his unlawful death falls squarely at the feet of the Russian authorities. \n \nThey subjected him to an attempted ki...

Agnes Callamard is the secretary-general of Amnesty International and a French human rights lawyer.

