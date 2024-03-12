Ad
euobserver
Viktor Orban campaigning for the return of Donald Trump as US president (Photo: Zoltan Kovacs)

EU Parliament set to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament will likely take the European Commission to court for unblocking over €10bn in funds for Hungary last December ahead of an EU summit on Ukraine.

The move this week comes amid suspicion that the commission agreed to unfreeze the funds for political reasons rather than the required judicial independence linked to fundamental rights.

"EU funds should o...



Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



