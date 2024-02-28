Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'

With the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House and the ongoing war in Ukraine, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, now seeking a second term, is driving efforts to strengthen Europe's defence capabilities and enhance cohesion among member states.
This comes after recent suggestions of a new EU defence commissioner post, which many see as a selling point for her EU re-election campaign strategy.
In an addre...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
