EU launches legal action against Hungary over sovereignty bill

The European Commission on Wednesday (7 February) launched an infringement procedure against Hungary, after the country's recently-adopted sovereignty bill violates EU law.
The law seeks to criminalise parties and candidates running for elections with up to three years in prison for accepting foreign funding — but has raised concerns over its potential impact on civil organisations.
And it would rely on a controversial overs...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
