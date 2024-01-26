Ad
The president of Spain's National Council for the Judiciary resigned in 2022 over the judicial body's blockade (Photo: PromoMadrid/Max Alexander)

EU will mediate talks in six-year old Spanish judiciary row

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has agreed to facilitate discussions in Spain about the future of one of the country's most senior judicial bodies.

The announcement comes after a political stalemate led the Spanish National Council for the Judiciary to operate merely an interim basis since December 2018 — hence making it the subject of concerns in the EU commission's annual rule-of-law reports.

The Spanish National Council consists of the president of the Supreme Court, plus 12 judges or ...

