EU will mediate talks in six-year old Spanish judiciary row

The European Commission has agreed to facilitate discussions in Spain about the future of one of the country's most senior judicial bodies.
The announcement comes after a political stalemate led the Spanish National Council for the Judiciary to operate merely an interim basis since December 2018 — hence making it the subject of concerns in the EU commission's annual rule-of-law reports.
The Spanish National Council consists of the president of the Supreme Court, plus 12 judges or ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
