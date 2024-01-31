Ad
euobserver
Ahead of the EU summit, there is a lot of "irritation" against Orbán, an EU diplomat said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary 'unpredictable' ahead of EU summit on Ukraine

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders will discuss holding annual debates on their €50bn four-year economic aid package to Ukraine, but it is unclear if this will convince Hungary to allow further aid urgently needed by Kyiv.

"The European Council will hold a debate each year on the implementation of the [€50bn] facility with a view to providing guidance on the EU approach towards the situation stemming from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," said a new paragraph added to the draft conclusions of the su...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ahead of the EU summit, there is a lot of “irritation” against Orbán, an EU diplomat said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

