North Korean president Kim Jong Un (l) with Russian president Vladimir Putin (r) in Pyongyang in September 2023 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Exclusive

New EU sanctions to target North Korean arms to Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is to hit Russian shipping firms that import North Korean weapons as part of its 13th blacklist on the Ukraine war.

Azia Shipping Company, Marine Trans Shipping, MG-Flot, M Leasing, and Sovfracht were among the 118 new entities and individuals to be added, according to a draft seen by EUobserver on Thursday (8 February).

The firms were "involved in a military transportation network of Russian cargo vessels shipping North Korean armaments from Pyongyang to military facilitie...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

