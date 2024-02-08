New EU sanctions to target North Korean arms to Russia

The EU is to hit Russian shipping firms that import North Korean weapons as part of its 13th blacklist on the Ukraine war.

Azia Shipping Company, Marine Trans Shipping, MG-Flot, M Leasing, and Sovfracht were among the 118 new entities and individuals to be added, according to a draft seen by EUobserver on Thursday (8 February).

The firms were "involved in a military transportation network of Russian cargo vessels shipping North Korean armaments from Pyongyang to military facilitie...