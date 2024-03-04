Defence, von der Leyen, women's rights, in focus This WEEK

Ursula von der Leyen, who is officially seeking a second term, is expected to be confirmed this week as the European People's Party (EPP) lead candidate to become EU commission president.
During a congress in Bucharest, the EPP is expected to unveil its priorities for the next legislative term — with a focus on defence and reindustrialisation already pitched last week by vo...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
