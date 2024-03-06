Ad
EPP leader Manfred Weber confirmed that EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen supports offshoring asylum to countries outside the EU (Photo: European People's Party)

Von der Leyen endorses EPP's Rwanda plan to offshore asylum

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and Nikolaj Nielsen, Bucharest/Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, backs centre-right European People's Party (EPP) proposals to offshore asylum abroad — in what appears to mimic a controversial UK plan to send people to Rwanda.

"We have to lower the number of arrivals," EPP leader Manfred Weber told a press conference in Bucharest on Wednesday (6 March), arguing that member states should be the ones deciding who enters the EU and not smugglers.

"This message is important for our po...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

