'Two years ago … I said Europe is in danger. Sorry, I was right. Europe was in danger. And it's still more in danger,' EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borreell said (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU pushes for stronger defence and joint weapons purchases

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has unveiled its first-ever defence strategy and investment programme — in a bid to reduce its dependence on the US and in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

EU commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton said during a press conference on Tuesday (5 March) that increasing Europe's defence industrial base is "an existential importance" — a sentiment echoed by others in recent days.

"Two years ago … I said Europe is in danger. I'm sorry, I was r...

