EU pushes for stronger defence and joint weapons purchases

The European Commission has unveiled its first-ever defence strategy and investment programme — in a bid to reduce its dependence on the US and in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
EU commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton said during a press conference on Tuesday (5 March) that increasing Europe's defence industrial base is "an existential importance" — a sentiment echoed by others in recent days.
"Two years ago … I said Europe is in danger. I'm sorry, I was r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.