Will the EU take a stance for justice in Ethiopia?

Since armed conflict broke out in Tigray in late 2020, the European Union has said that accountability would be central to any renewed engagement with the Ethiopian government. So have its member states. During a January 2023 trip to Ethiopia, Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, said it was essential to address human rights violations to enable reconciliation.
When the fighting was at its peak, the EU helped push the needle on...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Laetitia Bader is deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch.
Laetitia Bader is deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch.