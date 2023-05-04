Ad
euobserver
As the number of wind farms increases, intentional sabotage and accidents pose a significant threat to their security (Photo: Kim Hansen)

How safe are EU's North Sea wind farms from attack?

EU & the World
Nordics
Green Economy
Ukraine
Opinion
by Christian Bueger, Copenhagen,

During its summit held in Ostend, Belgium, the EU and its partners, the United Kingdom and Norway, made an announcement to transform the North Sea into "Europe's biggest green power plant".

This ambitious plan would drive up wind energy production by at least 25 times...

EU & the WorldNordicsGreen EconomyUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Christian Bueger is professor of international relations at the University of Copenhagen, where he leads a research group on Ocean Infrastructures.

Related articles

Swedes urge patience and calm in Nord Stream blast probe
The threat from Russia's fleet of 'ghost tankers'
Can Europe protect its underwater cables from sabotage?
Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks
As the number of wind farms increases, intentional sabotage and accidents pose a significant threat to their security (Photo: Kim Hansen)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsGreen EconomyUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Christian Bueger is professor of international relations at the University of Copenhagen, where he leads a research group on Ocean Infrastructures.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections