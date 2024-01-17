Ad
euobserver
European Parliament in Strasbourg where MEPs approved the negotiating text for the bloc's fiscal rules on Wednesday (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs approve new 'suicidal' EU debt and spending rules

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Parliament approved a negotiating text on fiscal rules during a plenary vote in Strasbourg on Wednesday (17 January) that requires an annual debt reduction of one percent of GDP for countries with high debt and 0.5 percent for countries with medium debt levels.

Although nobody expected the file to be rejected, MEPs from the Green and Left parties led the resistance against the parliament's proposed debt-and-spending restrictions, which they warn will undermine the member states' ...



Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.





