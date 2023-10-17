Ad
According to the European Environmental Bureau, it usually takes more than a decade for the EU and national authorities to spot toxic chemicals and then another 10 years to clamp down on their use (Photo: Greg Schwanbeck)

Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

There were no traces of key legislative proposals in areas such as chemicals, animal welfare, and food systems in the 2024 work programme unveiled by the European Commission on Tuesday (17 October).

The EU executive has backtracked on its pledges made under the 2020 Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability — triggering outrage among environmental campaigners who accused commission president Ursula von der Leyen of turning a blind eye to

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

