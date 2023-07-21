Ad
The EU Commission has backtracked on its initial corporate reporting ambitions (Photo: Johannes Plenio)

Investors baffled by watering-down of EU sustainable reporting plan

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European investors are sounding the alarm over sustainable reporting rules, which they say have been drastically weakened by the European Commission.

In June, the commission published a draft set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting rules that will cover 50,000 EU companies and are meant to improve their disclosures on twelve standards — which also cover workforce-related issues such as collective bargaining and adequate pay.

