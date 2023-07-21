Investors baffled by watering-down of EU sustainable reporting plan

European investors are sounding the alarm over sustainable reporting rules, which they say have been drastically weakened by the European Commission.
In June, the commission published a draft set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting rules that will cover 50,000 EU companies and are meant to improve their disclosures on twelve standards — which also cover workforce-related issues such as collective bargaining and adequate pay.
Since then civil society organisat...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
