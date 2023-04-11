Ad
euobserver
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva (Photo: worldbank.org)

IMF: developing countries face mounting debt problems

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Developing nations are facing mounting debt troubles as a combination of high interest rates, defaulting banks, and sluggish global growth threaten to push vulnerable economies into default.

In a press conference accompanying the publication of the annual World Economic Outlook on Tuesday (11 April), the International Monetary Fund called on monetary authorities to stay the course on interest rates.

"Pivoting away" now could mean "the fight against inflation may not succeed," IMF...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

