Under the Energy Charter Treaty, existing investments still would remain protected for 20 years — even if there is a coordinated EU withdrawal (Photo: Tobias Scheck)

EU readies to exit 'ecocide' treaty after failed reform

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission is expected to present a proposal for the EU's withdrawal from the controversial Energy Carter Treaty — following a call from member states earlier this month.

"In the coming weeks, we will present concrete legal proposals for a coordinated withdrawal of the EU and Euratom from the Energy Charter Treaty," a commission spokesperson told EUobserver.

The news comes after two-years of attempts to modernise the treaty, with

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

