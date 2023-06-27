Ad
euobserver
The Greek coast guard in Lesbos (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Frontex silent on report to withdraw from Greece

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex will not say if discussions are taking place for it to pull out of Greece.

But a report on Monday (26 June) by French newspaper Le Monde said the agency's fundamental rights officer, Jonas Grimheden, has again proposed the option.

Pressed on the veracity of Le Monde article, Grimheden, in an email also on Mon...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU denies colluding with Libyan smugglers despite UN report
Europe's tolerance of refugee abuse 'alarming'
EU relying on 'ineffective' Greek body to probe pushback video
Frontex rights officer suggests 'more Frontex' needed in Greece
The Greek coast guard in Lesbos (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections