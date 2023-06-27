Frontex silent on report to withdraw from Greece

The EU's border agency Frontex will not say if discussions are taking place for it to pull out of Greece.
But a report on Monday (26 June) by French newspaper Le Monde said the agency's fundamental rights officer, Jonas Grimheden, has again proposed the option.
Pressed on the veracity of Le Monde article, Grimheden, in an email also on Mon...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
