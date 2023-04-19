Russia poised to exploit Sudan coup as EU looks on

The violent chaos in Sudan might well end with Russia building a strategic naval base there, as warlords court foreign sponsors, experts say.

"They [Russia] already have a base in Syria very close by and I don't doubt they'll build this one very soon," Joana de Deus Pereira, a Russia specialist at British defence think-tank the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), told EUobserver.

She spoke amid ongoing clashes in Khartoum on Wednesday (19 April), which claimed hundreds of l...