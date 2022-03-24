Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner Ylva Johansson has 60 days to respond (Photo: © European Union 2021 - Source : EP)

EU commissioner risks court action over Frontex

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson may end up in court in Luxembourg over a fresh case dealing with the EU's border force Frontex.

The commissioner was on Thursday (24 March) sent a legal notice by front-LEX, a Dutch-based civil society organisation that advocates for refugees' and migrants' rights, demanding she table a proposal to get Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri fired.

"She has 60 days to respond," Omer Shatz, who filed the legal notice along with fellow lawyer Iftach...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU anti-fraud watchdog has completed Frontex probe
Frontex plan to deploy to Africa gets initial 'green light'
EU commissioner Ylva Johansson has 60 days to respond (Photo: © European Union 2021 - Source : EP)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections