EU commissioner risks court action over Frontex

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson may end up in court in Luxembourg over a fresh case dealing with the EU's border force Frontex.
The commissioner was on Thursday (24 March) sent a legal notice by front-LEX, a Dutch-based civil society organisation that advocates for refugees' and migrants' rights, demanding she table a proposal to get Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri fired.
"She has 60 days to respond," Omer Shatz, who filed the legal notice along with fellow lawyer Iftach...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
