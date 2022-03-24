EU commissioner risks court action over Frontex

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson may end up in court in Luxembourg over a fresh case dealing with the EU's border force Frontex.

The commissioner was on Thursday (24 March) sent a legal notice by front-LEX, a Dutch-based civil society organisation that advocates for refugees' and migrants' rights, demanding she table a proposal to get Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri fired.

"She has 60 days to respond," Omer Shatz, who filed the legal notice along with fellow lawyer Iftach...