MEPs vote to reject green label for gas, nuclear

Lawmakers from the environment and economy committees on Tuesday (14 June) voted to reject a European Commission plan proposed in February to label certain gas and nuclear energy projects as sustainable investments until 2030.
"Taxonomy objection carried! 76 in favour, 62 against, and four abstentions. Yes!!," Green MEP Bas Eickhout tweeted shortly after the vote.
A ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
