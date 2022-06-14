Ad
euobserver
'Yes!!' Bas Eickhout tweeted shortly after the rejection vote (Photo: euranet_plus)

MEPs vote to reject green label for gas, nuclear

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Lawmakers from the environment and economy committees on Tuesday (14 June) voted to reject a European Commission plan proposed in February to label certain gas and nuclear energy projects as sustainable investments until 2030.

"Taxonomy objection carried! 76 in favour, 62 against, and four abstentions. Yes!!," Green MEP Bas Eickhout tweeted shortly after the vote.

EU Political Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

