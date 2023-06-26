Auditors: 'No sign' of enough funds to hit 2030 climate targets

Auditors warned on Monday (26 June) that EU member states' climate plans lack crucial information regarding investment requirements and funding sources necessary to achieve the EU's climate and energy targets for 2030.
The EU has agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent (compared to 1990 levels) by 2030. And the recently-updated REPowerEU plan, in turn, aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy share by the end of the decade.
EU auditors noted these proposals, ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.