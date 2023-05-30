EU Parliament chief given report on MEP abuse 30 weeks before sanction

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola was given the final report of a harassment case more than 30 weeks before she issued a sanction against the accused MEP.
The length of such deliberations is likely to compound anxiety among victims.
Others suffering in silence may also hesitate to issue complaints in the future.
Her spokesperson, in an email on Tuesday (30 May), said Metsola couldn't comment on individual ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
