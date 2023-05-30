Ad
European Parliament president Roberta Metsola in Bratislava (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU Parliament chief given report on MEP abuse 30 weeks before sanction

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola was given the final report of a harassment case more than 30 weeks before she issued a sanction against the accused MEP.

The length of such deliberations is likely to compound anxiety among victims.

Others suffering in silence may also hesitate to issue complaints in the future.

Her spokesperson, in an email on Tuesday (30 May), said Metsola couldn't comment on individual ...

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola in Bratislava (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

