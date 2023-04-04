Ad
euobserver
European Peoples' Party group leader, Manfred Weber (Photo: epp.org)

Police raid top EU political group HQ in bribery probe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe's most powerful political group has been raided by police over an alleged kick-back scheme in the last EU elections.

The HQ of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), situated at the Rue du Commerce in the heart of the EU district in Brussels, saw Belgian and German police sweep in unexpectedly at 9AM on Tuesday (4 April) morning .

The plainclothes officers were seeking evidence that a former staff member, Mario Voigt, took a personal bribe in return for awarding ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

European Peoples' Party group leader, Manfred Weber (Photo: epp.org)

