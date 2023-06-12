Split EU Council finally agrees position on platform workers

Almost a year and a half after the EU Commission's proposal, European labour ministers on Monday (12 June) finally agreed their position on a directive for workers on platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo.
The long-awaited directive is a binding regulation for member states, that aims to control the algorithmic management of online platforms, increase transparency within the gig economy and, above all, guarantee fair and de...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
