EU's Atalanta operation in Horn of Africa works by 'show of force' (Photo: consilium.eu)

Exclusive

EU eyes Indian Ocean naval adventure

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe is preparing to boost its naval presence in the north west Indian Ocean "to uphold freedom of navigation" in the world's trade jugular.

The Indian Ocean project was outlined in a "concept note" by the EU foreign service on 19 January, seen by EUobserver.

Modelled on existing EU anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Guinea and Horn of Africa regions, it would operate in a new "MAI [maritime area of interest]" covering a vast swathe of water from the Red Sea, to Madagascar, th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

