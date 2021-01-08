Lithuania: US is still EU partner on world stage

China, Iran, and Russia - three authoritarian powers - have gloated about the storming of the US Capitol this week, but for Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the American republic will recover.
The images of an angry mob in the Senate made him feel "emotional" as he followed them on TV and social media on Wednesday (6 January) night, Landsbergis told EUobserver.
"These [authoritarian] countries will try to use this momentum. It's a sweet moment they've been w...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
