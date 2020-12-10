Ad
euobserver
EU Commission wants a regulation on encyrption (Photo: Yuri Samoilov)

EU Commission mulls police access to encrypted apps

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission may introduce new EU-rules on end-to-end encryption, possibly allowing police to crack into platforms like WhatsApp or Signal.

"In my view, we need EU regulation in this area but this is why we need to find a right balance before we come with any proposals on that," Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday (8 December).

When pressed, Johansson would not dismiss ideas of allowing police access. She added any discussion on...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU Commission wants a regulation on encyrption (Photo: Yuri Samoilov)

