Future of Europe: EU Council urged to propose a chair

EU commissioner for inter-institutional relations, Maroš Šefčovič, warned on Tuesday (13 October) that it was crucial to reach a "quick agreement" on the Conference on the Future of Europe and its launch date, saying there is a "significant appetite" across society to engage in this event.
The much-delayed conference is seen as a chance to have an inclusive dialogue with citizens and other participants, such as civil society organisations, about the way ahead for the EU - particularly a...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
