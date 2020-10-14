Future of Europe: EU Council urged to propose a chair

EU commissioner for inter-institutional relations, Maroš Šefčovič, warned on Tuesday (13 October) that it was crucial to reach a "quick agreement" on the Conference on the Future of Europe and its launch date, saying there is a "significant appetite" across society to engage in this event.

The much-delayed conference is seen as a chance to have an inclusive dialogue with citizens and other participants, such as civil society organisations, about the way ahead for the EU - particularly a...