ECB rate-setting versus green climate goals

Following the European Central Bank's unanimous 9 June decision to end negative interest rates by September, nervous private investors and speculators immediately started selling their government bonds.
This caused average interest rates on government bonds in the EU to spike last week, reaching an eight-year high.
And because investors fled euro-denominated assets, the euro fell against the dollar, increasing the relative...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
