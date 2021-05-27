Czech government loses fourth health minister during pandemic

The Czech government on Tuesday (25 May) announced the resignation of the country's fourth health minister since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Petr Arenberger was forced to quit after being accused of hiding millions of crowns (tens of thousands of euros) in revenue on his tax returns and neglecting to declare most of his owned real estate.
Hi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.
William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.