Ad
euobserver
Back to the beginning: Adam Vojtěch was the first health minister during the pandemic, forced out when Covid cases began to rise. Now he's back as health minister number five - after performing "My Way" on a popular TV chatshow (Photo: YouTube)

Czech government loses fourth health minister during pandemic

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by William Nattrass, Prague,

The Czech government on Tuesday (25 May) announced the resignation of the country's fourth health minister since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Petr Arenberger was forced to quit after being accused of hiding millions of crowns (tens of thousands of euros) in revenue on his tax returns and neglecting to declare most of his owned real estate.

Hi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.

Related articles

Covid-19: Democracy and rule of law under pressure in EU
MEPs call for action in Czech PM conflict-of-interest case
Expelling diplomats won't fix central Europe's Russia problem
Political crises in Romania and Bulgaria amid third wave
Back to the beginning: Adam Vojtěch was the first health minister during the pandemic, forced out when Covid cases began to rise. Now he's back as health minister number five - after performing "My Way" on a popular TV chatshow (Photo: YouTube)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections