Ad
euobserver
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (r) with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a previous summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU top court orders Poland to pay €1m-a-day in rule-of-law row

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice on Wednesday (27 October) ordered Poland to pay a €1m-per-day fine for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of its Supreme Court, which has been ruled a violation of EU law.

It is the latest episode in the long-running legal and political battle between the nationalist government led by the Law and Justice party (PiS) and EU institutions over Warsaw's judicial...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland vows not to give into EU 'blackmail' at summit
EU Commission wants daily fines against Poland in judges row
Von der Leyen vows action against Poland
Poland questions EU legal primacy in court ruling
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (r) with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a previous summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections