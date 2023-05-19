WhoisWho? Calls mount to bring back EU directory

Knowing what files EU bureaucrats are working on or who to reach out to in Brussels has become a lot more difficult since April 2023.
Contact details of non-managerial EU commission staff were recently removed from its public register — prompting frustration among NGOs and lobbyists, who are urging the EU executive to reverse its decision.
The EU WhoisWho directory, which showed emails and phone numbers of high and low-level off...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
