Polish truck protest at Ukraine border disrupts war supplies

A disruption in cargo traffic due to protests at the border between Ukraine and Poland is escalating, potentially affecting the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.
But the Polish solution — to reintroduce permits for Ukraine drivers — has been described as "a shot to the head" in times of war.
Polish truckers complain that Ukrainian drivers are offering lower prices for their services and have been blocking several crossing points with Ukraine since early November.
To ease ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
